Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth $13,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,511. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.94.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.