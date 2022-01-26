ModiHost (AIM) Price Reaches $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. ModiHost has a market cap of $55,382.30 and approximately $9,744.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006203 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

