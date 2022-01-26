Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE MC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 589,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 162,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.