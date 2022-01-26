Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $195.40

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 195.40 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 196.18 ($2.65), with a volume of 339425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.71).

A number of analysts have commented on MONY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 290 ($3.91).

The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.82.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

