Morgan Stanley Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $372.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $372.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.
Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.99 and a 200 day moving average of $309.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,244 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.