Morgan Stanley Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $372.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $372.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.99 and a 200 day moving average of $309.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,244 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

