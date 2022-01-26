Morgan Stanley (MS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend payment by 90.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,375,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.