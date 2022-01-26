Morgan Stanley (MS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend payment by 90.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,375,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
