Morgan Stanley Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $121.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.50.

HES stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

