Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $212.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

