Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 414.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $201.94 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $175.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

