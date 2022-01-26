MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.75

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $17.14. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 31,913 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

