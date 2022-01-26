Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.46

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.46 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.18). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.99), with a volume of 14,202 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.25) target price on shares of Mulberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

