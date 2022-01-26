MurAll (PAINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $982,179.19

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $982,179.19 and approximately $49,459.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MurAll has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

