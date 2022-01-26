Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 5.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

