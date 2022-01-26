Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Meritage Homes by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Meritage Homes by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

