Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 313,664 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

