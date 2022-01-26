Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Matson by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,706 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Matson by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.