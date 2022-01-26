Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 41.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 30.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 558.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.