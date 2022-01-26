MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 175,000 Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 2.47% of Lakeshore Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of LAAA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

