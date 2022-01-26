MYDA Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 196.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. FIGS accounts for approximately 0.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $66,244,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $5,097,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIGS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,375. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

