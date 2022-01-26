MYDA Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,162 shares during the period. AerSale makes up 1.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of AerSale worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at about $162,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 1,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. AerSale Co. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

