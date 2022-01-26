MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 6,702,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,786 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,700 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 56,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,010. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

