MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,739 shares of company stock worth $1,712,657 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTCMKTS DXLG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 540,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,844. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $309.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

