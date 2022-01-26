MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last Week

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $218.92 million and $152.72 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00018959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006302 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

