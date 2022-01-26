Naka Bodhi Token Market Capitalization Hits $605,713.25 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $605,713.25 and $42,427.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.94 or 0.06584311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.19 or 0.99868296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

