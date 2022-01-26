NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.01. Approximately 29,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 115,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRA shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The stock has a market cap of C$798.17 million and a P/E ratio of -47.00.

