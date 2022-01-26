National Bank Financial Trims Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price to C$49.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $28.99 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

