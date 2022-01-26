National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NXPGF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

