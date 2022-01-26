National Grid (LON:NG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,040 ($14.03).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 1,050 ($14.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,053.45 ($14.21).

NG stock opened at GBX 1,081.20 ($14.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £39.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 973.39. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston bought 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,459.07). Insiders purchased 1,882 shares of company stock worth $2,005,701 over the last quarter.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

