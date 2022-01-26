National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bernstein Bank downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.11) to GBX 1,105 ($14.91) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $73.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

