Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Navient stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

