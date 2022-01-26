NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $213.34

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213.34 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.89), with a volume of 49438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.97).

NCC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.52) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.90) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.90) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.62).

The company has a market capitalization of £665.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

