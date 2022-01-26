Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 44,141 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.08% of Netflix worth $223,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $547.39.

NFLX traded up $14.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.37. 116,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $587.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

