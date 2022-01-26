Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $415.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior target price of $737.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.65 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.39.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $366.42 on Monday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.