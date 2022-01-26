Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $329.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2021 results reflected stiff competition in the streaming space for the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and TikTok. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are major concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. First-quarter 2022 subscriber addition rate is expected to remain muted due to lack of content, stiff competition and macro-economic impact of COVID in several parts of the world. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt revenues and operating margin in 2022. Nevertheless, Netflix will continue to dominate the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.”

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $547.39.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $366.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $587.59 and its 200 day moving average is $587.94. Netflix has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.