New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 386,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,713,688. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.87.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.