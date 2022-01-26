New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01. European Wax Center Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

