New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 137,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,087. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

