New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $147,000 in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $197,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

LYEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.