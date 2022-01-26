New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SURF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 163.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 1,580,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 2,324.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 418,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 181.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 318,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 253,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $177.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.58. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. Research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

