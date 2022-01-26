New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BASE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Couchbase Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.