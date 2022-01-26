New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 92,868.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 1,401,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 3,278.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 347,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,965,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

