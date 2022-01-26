New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,481 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 52.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 110,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 146.5% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 476,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

OCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

