NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,250 ($124.80) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($118.73) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.15) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.15) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($105.23) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,781.25 ($118.47).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,524 ($101.51) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 7,214 ($97.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($114.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,932.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,945.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In related news, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.61) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,573.39). Also, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($104.63) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($134,865.02).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.