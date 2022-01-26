NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.16

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.0322 per share. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

NEXT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

