NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

