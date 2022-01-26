NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

