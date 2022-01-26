NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.13

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 23166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

