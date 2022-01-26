Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NEXS opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £94.66 million and a P/E ratio of 33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.07. Nexus Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.20 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Charles Sweeney sold 4,631 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($3.02), for a total value of £10,373.44 ($13,995.47).

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

