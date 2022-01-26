NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $705,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NICE by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NICE by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NICE by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NICE by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $240.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.75. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

