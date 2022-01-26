Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Gap Down to $19.39

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $18.53. Nielsen shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 61,930 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

